Corbyn a marmite figure, says Welsh Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn is a “Marmite figure” among Labour voters, according to Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford admitted some traditional Welsh Labour voters were put off by Mr Corbyn, but he suggested they would vote for the party anyway because they like Labour’s programme for government.

In an interview with BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans, Mr Drakeford also suggested Mr Corbyn was particularly appealing to younger voters.