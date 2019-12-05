Media player
General election 2019: 'Tackle race hate crime and help Sikhs into work'
Dr Sukhpreet Singh is a regular visitor to a Gurdwara in the south side of Glasgow.
Ahead of the general election, Dr Singh spoke about his hopes for more opportunities for young Sikhs to progress in the world of work, and the continued need for UK politicians to focus on tackling race hate crime.
05 Dec 2019
