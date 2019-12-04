Aberdeen South election candidates quizzed
Election 2019: Aberdeen South candidates take part in hustings

The SNP's Stephen Flynn; the Conservative's Douglas Lumsden; Labour's Shona Simpson and the Liberal Democrat's Ian Yuill took part in the BBC Radio Scotland hustings hosted by the BBC's Steven Duff.

Each candidate is hoping they can win the Aberdeen South seat at the December 12 general election.
