How do Grimsby's food-bank users see the election?

Video

The general election is just days away. Some politicians are keen to frame it as the Brexit election - but does that hold true for Britain's poorest families?

Research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation - who work to tackle poverty in the UK - shows that 1.2 million people on low incomes who didn't vote in the last election are planning to do so this time. Around a 170,000 of them are thought to be swing voters.

The research found high levels of distrust and cynicism among voters after what they see as broken promises. Our special correspondent Ed Thomas has been to Grimsby where 1 in 4 are on low incomes and one in two children grow up in poverty.

