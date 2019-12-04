Jo Swinson apologises for 'bedroom tax' votes

Video

The Lib Dem leader was reminded of voting for austerity cuts in the coalition government, and asked why voters should trust election pledges to reverse them.

The BBC's Andrew Neil looked at Jo Swinson’s voting record, in favour of the so-called bedroom tax, benefits cap and private health care contracts.

She said it was not a Liberal Democrat government and "we did not win those battles”.

Asked about voting for austerity, Ms Swinson said: “I am sorry that I did that, it was not the right policy, and we should have stopped it.”

