Independent candidate David Barnard; the Liberal Democrat's Alistair Carmichael; Labour's Coilla Drake; the Conservative's Jennifer Fairbairn and the Scottish National Party's Robert Leslie took part in the BBC Radio Scotland hustings hosted by the BBC's Daniel Lawson.

Each candidate is hoping they can win the Orkney and Shetland seat at the December 12 general election.
  • 04 Dec 2019