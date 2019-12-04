Dumfries and Galloway election candidates quizzed
Election 2019: Dumfries and Galloway candidates take part in hustings

The SNP's Richard Arkless; the Conservative's Alister Jack; the Liberal Democrat's McNabb Laurie and Labour's Ted Thompson took part in the BBC Radio Scotland hustings hosted by political correspondent Kirsten Campbell.

Each candidate is hoping they will win the Dumfries and Galloway seat at the December 12 general election.
