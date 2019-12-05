Video

Colleen Bernard has been caring for her brother Stephen for the past three years.

She left her job in London and moved back to her home town of Wolverhampton after her mother, who had been Stephen's carer, developed dementia.

He is partially sighted, partially deaf and has autism.

According to NHS Digital, 841,850 people were receiving long-term care in England last year.

The ageing population is expected to increase demand.

With the demand on adult social care increasing, Colleen gives her view on the upcoming election and the realities of what it means to be a carer today.