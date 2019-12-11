'I just don't know which politician to believe'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Hartlepool voters consider issues
The Brexit Party is targeting Hartlepool to win its first MP.
Labour has held the constituency since its creation in 1964, but the people there voted heavily to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.
People in the town say while Brexit is an important issue, other areas such as the NHS are also on their minds.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50659488/general-election-2019-hartlepool-voters-consider-issuesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window