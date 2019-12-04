Extinction Rebellion protesters confront Jo Swinson

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Lib Dem leader confronted by Extinction Rebellion
Jo Swinson has been confronted by Extinction Rebellion protesters while visiting a youth centre in south London.
The Liberal Democrat leader defended the party's climate change policy to protesters in bee costumes, who say the plans "are not ambitious enough".
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50656978/general-election-2019-lib-dem-leader-confronted-by-extinction-rebellionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window