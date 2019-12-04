Tories will "rip the guts" out of NHS - Gardiner
General election 2019: Labour says Tory government will 'rip the guts' out of NHS

Labour's Barry Gardiner says he doesn't "believe what Trump is saying", after the US president insisted the NHS was not on the table in any US trade talks.

Mr Gardiner said the NHS risked being "undermined" by further privatisation and that extending the length of drug patents would "rip the guts out" of the NHS.

