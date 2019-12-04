Which party promises more cash in our pockets?
Election 2019: Your East of England questions answered

Cash in your pocket, rural transport, climate change and political spin - these are the issues on many of your minds ahead of the general election.

BBC East political correspondent Andrew Sinclair has been getting to the bottom of what different parties are saying they will do in these areas.

