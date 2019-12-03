Swinson: Trump 'not someone who shares our values'

Media player
Trump 'not someone who shares our values' - Jo Swinson
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said she would work with Donald Trump in government as "you have to be able to work with people... you disagree with".
However, she called out the US president for his comments about women and minorities, saying that Mr Trump is "not someone who shares our values".
Mr Trump is in the UK for this week's Nato summit.
03 Dec 2019
