The ‘forgotten voices' of the election in Wolverhampton
There are approximately 1,130,000 adults with a learning disability in the UK, charity Mencap says.
The Electoral Commission estimates though that one in four of them are not registered to vote.
Cast members of Take A Bow, a drama group for adults with learning disabilities based in Wolverhampton, say politicians need to do more to communicate their policies to learning disability voters.
Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar
04 Dec 2019
