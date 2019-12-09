First-time voter: 'Students could sway the result'
General election 2019: 'Students could sway the result'

Students could play an important role in the forthcoming poll.

Zoe Langhorn, 19, studies media at the University of Kent in Canterbury.

She says to win her vote the parties would need to look at women's rights, the NHS and address homelessness.

