Brexit: 'It would be for the people to decide'

Video

Labour's Richard Burgon has defended Labour in response to questions from Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson on the possibility of a deal 'better' than remaining in the EU in an ITV debate.

Labour have said they would negotiate a Brexit deal and hold a referendum on Brexit if they win the election. Leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he would be neutral in the event of a referendum.

The Liberal Democrats have stated they would revoke Article 50 to stop Brexit.