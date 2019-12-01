Video

Chuka Umunna has told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the Liberal Democrats will not work with either Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson to prop up a potential minority government.

Umunna said there were too many imponderables to be able to predict what would happen after the election.

His party leader, Jo Swinson, has attacked both party leaders, saying Corbyn was not fit to be Prime Minister when launching her party's campaign, and that Boris Johnson "only cares about Boris Johnson."