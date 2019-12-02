'I just want to get it all over and done with'
General election 2019: 'I don't know who I'm going to vote for'

The general election is getting ever closer so BBC reporter Carl Roberts went to a market in Monmouthshire to ask farmers for their thoughts.

"I just want to get it all over and done with," said one woman.

Another man says: "I'm not worried about Brexit. We can deal with Brexit even if it was bad.

"It's who's the next leader, that's the problem."

