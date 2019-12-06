First-time voter: 'I'm more excited than daunted'
Hundreds of thousands of first-time voters could have a significant impact on the result of the general election.

But Jordan Beeney, 18, student president at East Sussex College in Hastings, has not yet decided how he will vote.

The apprentice says the parties need to address the economy and the NHS.

