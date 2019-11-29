Video

Senior Conservative politician David TC Davies has said the public can trust Boris Johnson ahead of December's general election.

Speaking to BBC Wales' political editor Felicity Evans, Mr Davies said a majority Conservative government was the "only way to be certain" Britain leaves the EU at the end of January.

He denied that Mr Johnson's pledge to end trade talks with the EU by the end of 2020 would lead the country to the "cliff edge" of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Davies also said there were "not enough women" in the Conservative Party, but added the party had a "diverse range" of candidates.