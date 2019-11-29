What's happened to the People's Vote campaign?
General election 2019: People's Vote campaign history

The People's Vote campaign saw hundreds of thousands of people march through London, but many staff have since left.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson looks at how the movement was growing in the lead-up to the election, and had the support of dozens of MPs, but there are now a series of smaller campaign groups calling for a new public Brexit vote.

  • 29 Nov 2019
