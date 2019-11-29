Last-wish wedding for terminally ill woman
Wedding-in-24-hours for terminally-ill Pauline Manning

The dying wish of Pauline Manning to get married to her partner of nearly 40 years all came together in just 24 hours.

Terminally ill Pauline tied the knot with Alan Christie after her family and staff at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother hospital in Margate rallied round.

Pauline and Alan were able to enjoy eight days of marriage, before Pauline died.

