Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wedding-in-24-hours for terminally-ill Pauline Manning
The dying wish of Pauline Manning to get married to her partner of nearly 40 years all came together in just 24 hours.
Terminally ill Pauline tied the knot with Alan Christie after her family and staff at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother hospital in Margate rallied round.
Pauline and Alan were able to enjoy eight days of marriage, before Pauline died.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50604145/wedding-in-24-hours-for-terminally-ill-pauline-manningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window