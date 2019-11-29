McDonald: Labour offers 'tremendous transformation'

Video

Labour's regional manifestos will "make sure we deal with the climate crisis", but "harness opportunities at the same time", according to the party's shadow transport secretary.

Launching the plans in the East Midlands, Andy McDonald said: "We have got an imperative to make sure we deal with the [climate] crisis.

"But it also gives the opportunity for a whole host of jobs and investment in renewable energy and industries, and the transformation it will bring will be tremendous."