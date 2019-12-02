RAF veteran: 'The benefits system penalises you'

Video

A veteran who was hurt while serving in the air force hopes the next government can make a fairer benefits system.

Paula Knott, from March, Cambridgeshire, had her RAF career cut short when she lost her footing and fell from the roof of a fuel tanker. She was later diagnosed with fibromyalgia - a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

Ms Knott and Lee Patmore, from Colchester, Essex, are ambassadors for charity Help for Heroes, which campaigns on behalf of ex-servicemen and women.

Ms Knott says the current system "penalises people" for voluntary work and getting active, while Mr Patmore, who damaged his back in the Royal Navy, says healthcare for future generations needs to be tackled.