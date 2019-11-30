Man on a mission to help care leavers

General Election 2019: Who cares about young people leaving care?
A 26-year-old man has set up an organisation to support young people leaving care after his own struggles with it.
Bernardo Pezo, from Stoke-on-Trent, was getting arrested on a weekly basis by the time he turned 18 - squarely blaming it on a lack of support and guidance.
He managed to turn his life around and founded 4UProgress, which has already helped dozens of young people.
Bernardo would like to see a new government make radical changes to the care system.
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
