Man on a mission to help care leavers

Video

A 26-year-old man has set up an organisation to support young people leaving care after his own struggles with it.

Bernardo Pezo, from Stoke-on-Trent, was getting arrested on a weekly basis by the time he turned 18 - squarely blaming it on a lack of support and guidance.

He managed to turn his life around and founded 4UProgress, which has already helped dozens of young people.

Bernardo would like to see a new government make radical changes to the care system.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley