Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Receipts Podcast give Electioncast Brexit 'relationship advice'
The hosts of The Receipts podcast have offered Electioncast listeners advice on how to handle a "divorce after 40 years".
Tolly T, Audrey and Milena Sanchez were talking to the BBC's Adam Fleming and Laura Kuenssberg.
Listen to the full Electioncast episode now on BBC Sounds.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50581552/receipts-podcast-give-electioncast-brexit-relationship-adviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window