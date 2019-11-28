Election battleground: Cheltenham

Video

As politicians campaign for votes, we will be looking closely at the places where the election could be won or lost.

Cheltenham's local MP is the Conservative Alex Chalk, but this town voted to remain in the EU and is at the very top of the Lib Dem's hit list for this election.

Produced by Tom Bateman and Ameer Ahmed

