How does Lib Dem message go down in Leave county?

General election 2019: Lib Dem message to Cornwall voters
Lib Dems are targeting seats in Cornwall, but the county had more Leave than Remain voters in 2016.
For Politics Live, reporter Ellie Price spoke to Jo Swinson campaigning in the county, and asked voters what they thought of the party's Brexit policy.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission.
27 Nov 2019
