General election 2019: Nia Griffith urges Labour apology on anti-Semitism
A senior member of Jeremy Corbyn's team has said he should apologise to the UK's Jewish community after the chief rabbi criticised how the party deals with anti-Semitism claims.
Nia Griffith, Labour's defence spokeswoman, told a BBC Wales election debate the party had not been effective as it should have been in dealing with it.
She said the party's handling of the issue "is a shame on us".
Mr Corbyn repeatedly declined to apologise in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil.
27 Nov 2019
