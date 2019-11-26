How will Labour pay for Waspi pension shortfall?

Media player
General election 2019: Corbyn on paying Waspi pensions
Jeremy Corbyn is asked how to fund the "moral debt" to re-instate pensions for women born in the 1950s.
The Waspi campaign, for women whose pension age was raised from the age of 60, could cost £60bn said Andrew Neil.
The Labour leader said it "has to be paid for", and the money would come from government reserves and “if necessary” there would be long-term borrowing, if Labour wins the election.
26 Nov 2019
