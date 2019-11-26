Video

Voters in one of Wales' most marginal seats have been discussing how they feel ahead of the 2019 general election.

The seat is currently held by the Conservatives, who retained the seat in 2017 and have done so since 2005.

However, Stephen Crabb was only elected by a margin of 314 votes in the last election and the seat could be a key battleground in the poll on 12 December.

Mr Crabb is standing again for the Conservatives, Philippa Thompson for Labour, Thomas Hughes from the Liberal Democrats and Cris Tomos of Plaid Cymru.