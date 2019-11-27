Voting inside a Mental Health Unit

Video

Louise has paranoid schizophrenia. When she was admitted to a mental health unit, she didn’t think she would be allowed to vote. But the hospital helped her cast her ballot in the last election.

The vast majority of mental health service users have the right to vote.

If they are voluntary patients, they can leave the hospital to attend the polling station, but if they have been detained in hospital, they must apply for a Section 17 notice to go to the booth, or vote by post.

Patients convicted of committing a criminal offence cannot vote.

Video by Jamie Moreland