General election 2019: 'It's a big time for a first vote'
First-time voters could play a significant part in the result of the general election.
Bayden Germain, 18, is a sixth-form student at Heathfield Community College in East Sussex who hopes to become a firefighter.
To win his vote the parties need to address global warming, education and mental health issues.
03 Dec 2019
