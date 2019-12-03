'It's a big time for a first vote'
General election 2019: 'It's a big time for a first vote'

First-time voters could play a significant part in the result of the general election.

Bayden Germain, 18, is a sixth-form student at Heathfield Community College in East Sussex who hopes to become a firefighter.

To win his vote the parties need to address global warming, education and mental health issues.

