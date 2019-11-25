Price: No border posts between Wales and England

Video

The Plaid Cymru leader, who is campaigning for an independence referendum by 2030, is asked about the future English border and currency to be used by an independent Wales, if it joined the EU.

Adam Price told Jo Coburn a national commission had been set up look at these issues and EU relations, should Wales leave the UK.

He said there would be no hard border, and pointed to the freedom and movement between the UK and Ireland after Irish independence.

When it comes to an independence referendum, he said Welsh people were "indy-curious" and had "legitimate questions" about future relations with the remaining parts of the UK.

