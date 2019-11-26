Video

What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?

To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.

Alexandra Phillips is a Brexit Party MEP, while Jordan Stephens from the band Rizzle Kicks voted Remain.

They have never met before - but can they put their differences aside?

Produced by Emma Ailes and Simon O'Leary. Filmed and edited by Owen Kean.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.