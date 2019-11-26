Jane Dodds, David TC Davies, Nia Griffith, James Wells and Liz Saville-Roberts will be on the debate panel
General election 2019: BBC Wales Live debate

In a bid to win over voters on polling day, 12 December, politicians across the country have been campaigning.

BBC Wales Live is hosting a debate around the key issues facing voters in Wales.

The panel is made up of Nia Griffith from Labour, the Conservatives' David TC Davies, Jane Dodds who represents the Liberal Democrats, Liz Saville Roberts from Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party's James Wells.

The programme will air live on BBC 1 Wales and the iPlayer at 20:00 GMT on 26 November from Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest.

  • 26 Nov 2019