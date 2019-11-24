Johnson pledges '50,000 more nurses for NHS'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: Conservatives pledge '50,000 more nurses for NHS'
Boris Johnson has promised "the biggest ever cash boost to the NHS".
Setting out the Conservative manifesto he pledged to recruit 50,000 more nurses.
-
24 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50537162/election-2019-conservatives-pledge-50000-more-nurses-for-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window