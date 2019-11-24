Jo Swinson defends cuts during coalition
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has defended voting for spending cuts when part of the coalition government.

She told Andrew Marr "I didn't go into politics to make cuts, I didn't enjoy making cuts".

Ms Swinson had been pressed on her record on government on Question Time's leaders special on Friday.

