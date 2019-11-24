Labour to 'fix pension injustice'
General election 2019: Labour to 'fix pension injustice'

Labour's shadow education secretary Angela Rayner told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the party would compensate women who lost out on state pension payments after the retirement age was raised if it won the election.

John McDonnell earlier told Sky News that the policy, which the party says could cost £58bn over five years, would come from "a very special arrangement, a contingency".

  • 24 Nov 2019
