Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Labour to 'fix pension injustice'
Labour's shadow education secretary Angela Rayner told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the party would compensate women who lost out on state pension payments after the retirement age was raised if it won the election.
John McDonnell earlier told Sky News that the policy, which the party says could cost £58bn over five years, would come from "a very special arrangement, a contingency".
Watch the full programme here.
-
24 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/election-2019-50536500/general-election-2019-labour-to-fix-pension-injusticeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window