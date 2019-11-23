PM: Curing dementia is 'next great frontier'

Video

Boris Johnson says the UK can "lead the way" in the fight against dementia after the Conservatives pledged to put £83m a year into research over the next decade as part of their general election campaign.

The prime minister says the money would go towards a "concerted scientific operation to cure dementia".

Following developments in treatments for cardiovascular diseases and cancer, Mr Johnson adds that curing dementia is the "next great frontier" for medicine in the UK.

The number of people with dementia is set to rise to more than a million by the middle of the next decade, and is predicted to double in the next 30 years.