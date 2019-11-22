Russia report: 'No evidence of interference'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson defends stance on alleged Russian interference report
Boris Johnson has been challenged as to why a report on alleged Russian interference in UK democracy has not been published.
During a BBC Question Time leaders' special, he said: "There is absolutely no evidence that I know of to show any interference in any British electoral event".
22 Nov 2019
