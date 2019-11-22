Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corbyn: 'I will adopt a neutral stance on Brexit'
Jeremy Corbyn has told a Question Time audience that if he becomes prime minister he will remain neutral on Brexit.
He said that would allow him to "credibly carry out the result" of any future referendum.
22 Nov 2019
