Jewish voters struggle with main party candidates

General election 2019: Tory and Labour Anti-Semitism claims
The Labour Party has had issues with anti-Semitism, which many feel still has yet to be fully resolved.
But in the Leeds North East constituency, it seems to be a problem for both Labour and the Conservatives.
For Politics Live, Greg Dawson reports from the West Yorkshire city that is home to third-largest Jewish population in the UK.
A full list of candidates in Leeds North East
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission.
22 Nov 2019
