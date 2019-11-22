Media player
Your Questions Answered: 'Why are staffing levels in hospitals so bad?'
BBC Look East's health correspondent Nikki Fox answers questions asked by the voting public ahead of the general election.
Subjects include dentists, care home fees, GP appointments and NHS staffing.
Got a question to ask? The BBC wants to hear from you as part of Your Questions Answered.
