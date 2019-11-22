'Why are staffing levels in hospitals so bad?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Your Questions Answered: 'Why are staffing levels in hospitals so bad?'

BBC Look East's health correspondent Nikki Fox answers questions asked by the voting public ahead of the general election.

Subjects include dentists, care home fees, GP appointments and NHS staffing.

Got a question to ask? The BBC wants to hear from you as part of Your Questions Answered.

  • 22 Nov 2019
Go to next video: General Election 2019: What is a manifesto?