John McDonnell: IFS have 'got it wrong this time'
John McDonnell says the Institute for Fiscal Studies "got it wrong" when it described Labour's tax plans as "not credible".
The shadow chancellor rejected analysis by the independent research group that broader tax increases than had been outlined in the party's manifesto were needed.
22 Nov 2019
