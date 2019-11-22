Nurses' wish list for the NHS
The NHS is one of the big issues in December's general election.

Politicians are sharing daily their thoughts on the service, but what do front-line staff want?

Nurses at Warwick Hospital have been outlining their hopes ahead of polling day.

