Video

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said the election of a “massive” third block of pro-Remain MPs is the only way to secure a fresh referendum on Europe.

He told BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans that Wales could not afford to leave the European Union, claiming the nation would be “hurt” by Brexit.

Mr Price said Wales needed to find its voice as a nation, saying it had been “airbrushed” out of political debate at Westminster compared to Scotland.

He said real change could only come if people voted Plaid Cymru in next month’s general election, claiming the other parties had failed to deliver for Wales.

However, Mr Price defended his party’s decision not to contest some seats to give other pro-Remain parties a better chance, saying Plaid Cymru was putting the interests of Wales ahead of its own.