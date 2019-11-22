Media player
Election battleground: Norwich
As politicians campaign for votes, we will be looking closely at the places where the election could be won or lost.
Norwich is a city made up of two constituencies, one of them a marginal with only 507 votes between first and second place. Away from the national stories, here are some of the issues the people of Norwich are talking about.
A full list of candidates standing in Norwich North can be found here and a full list of candidates standing in Norwich South can be found here.
22 Nov 2019
