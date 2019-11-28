Video

Gym owner and boxing enthusiast Sam Levett spends his free time collecting clothes and dishing them out to the homeless.

The 30-year-old from West Sussex said of the hundreds of people he has met on the streets, mental health is the single biggest factor in why they are homeless.

He has called on politicians to prioritise mental health care and support in the run up to the general election.

