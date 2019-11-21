Minister told: 'It's easy to remember - it's zero'

Media player
Election 2019: Liz Truss told 'zero' starter homes built by Tories
Minister Liz Truss seemed unsure when asked how many of 200,000 starter homes pledged by the Conservatives in 2014 had been built.
Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil prompted her: "It's easy to remember - it's zero."
That exchange came after the international trade secretary said the government had built a "significant number" of council houses, before being told the figure was 2,640 last year, and 1,750 in 2017, with about one million people on waiting lists.
21 Nov 2019
